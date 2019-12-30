FOUNTAIN INN -- It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph Preston McKeowen announces his passing on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the age of 67.
Joe was born July 12, 1952, near Charlotte, North Carolina, but he was raised in Fountain Inn. He was a graduate from Hillcrest High School and Tri-County Technical School.
Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Dianne Peden McKeowen. They were high school sweethearts that shared a love of the beach, tropical vacations, and their precious dog, Willie.
Joe moved into the Orangeburg-Calhoun county area in 1979 and spent the next 40 years establishing what is today JJJ Farms and SDP Grain Company, which currently farms up to 9,000 acres. Coming from a non-farming family, he gained experience working for a large farming operation prior to starting his own operation. He was often thought of by the family as a “Good Steward of the Land.”
Joe is predeceased by parents, Beverly Hicks McKeowen and Alice Cole McKeowen, and a niece Kelly Alyssa Mckeowen.
Siblings include Connie UpChurch (Rick) of Townville, Sarah Wickliffe (Frank) of Fountain Inn, Sue Grubbs (Tom) of Gray Court, Ann Spaar (Gene) of Simpsonville, Chuck McKeowen (Cindy) of Cameron, and David McKeowen (Joyce) of Fountain Inn. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Johnny Peden III (Lisa) Cameron; and many special nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 8160 Old State Road, Cameron, SC 29030 on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held at Fairview Presbyterian Church, 126 Fairview Church Road, Fountain Inn, SC 29644 on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will receive family and friends in the Fairview sanctuary from 12:15-1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to resurrection Lutheran Church, Cameron, SC or Fairview Presbyterian Church, Fountain Inn, SC.
