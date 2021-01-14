Joseph Markiewicz -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joseph Markiewicz of Orangeburg passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Born in Erie, Pa., to the late Stanley Markiewicz and the late Louise Veronica Arusiewicz Markiewicz, he was the husband of Rose Marie Mikotowicz Markiewicz.
A private graveside service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, at a later date.
Joe met his “Bride,” Rose Marie, in 1955 in Erie, at a local skating rink. That day brought the two together and never to be separated for the rest of their lives. Joe's greatest treasures were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He loved tennis, running, sailing and cruising. In later years he enjoyed walking, swimming and traveling with his “Bride.” He graduated from St. Hedwig Grade School, Erie Technical High School and Gannon University in 1962 with a BS in industrial management. At Gannon, he was a distinguished military graduate and was commissioned as an Army artillery officer. He was also president of The Scabbard & Blade Military Fraternity, a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and the Glee Club.
After graduation he and the family were stationed in Munich, Germany, where he had several command positions in the artillery. After resigning form the military in 1965, he worked in the manufacturing sector in executive positions with Sylvania Inc., WB Driver Inc. and Applied Engineering Inc. During his working career, he was the board chairman and part owner of several privately held companies, Blu-surf Inc., Surfinco Inc., Hamark Enterprises and ThreeWill, LLC. He also was the president of TCIS Inc. He retired from ThreeWill, LLC in 2019. He was also active for many years in Holy Trinity Catholic Church serving on the finance council.
Joe is survived by his spouse; children, Donna Marie Phillips (Robert) of Orangeburg, Joseph J. Markiewicz (Jan) of Palm Coast, Fla., Linda Marie Ryan (Tommy) of Canton, Ga.; grandchildren, David J. Markiewicz (Merideth), Mary Laura Markiewicz, Jacob J. Markiewicz, Mark Phillips (Stephanie), Allison M. Phillips (Travis), Robert M. Phillips, Thomas A. Ryan, Austin J. Ryan and Madeline R. Hart (Ian); great-grandchildren, Evelyn Phillips, Emory Phillips, Jack Reed and Colin Reed. He is also survived by two brothers and a sister, Thomas R. Markiewicz (Diane) of Redmond, Ore., Louise M. Markiewicz Shearer of Painesville, Ohio, and Michael D. Markiewicz (Gail) of Harborcreek, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2202 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118, Attn: Bereavement Committee, in his memory.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
