Joseph Markiewicz -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joseph Markiewicz of Orangeburg passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Born in Erie, Pa., to the late Stanley Markiewicz and the late Louise Veronica Arusiewicz Markiewicz, he was the husband of Rose Marie Mikotowicz Markiewicz.

A private graveside service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, at a later date.

Joe met his “Bride,” Rose Marie, in 1955 in Erie, at a local skating rink. That day brought the two together and never to be separated for the rest of their lives. Joe's greatest treasures were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He loved tennis, running, sailing and cruising. In later years he enjoyed walking, swimming and traveling with his “Bride.” He graduated from St. Hedwig Grade School, Erie Technical High School and Gannon University in 1962 with a BS in industrial management. At Gannon, he was a distinguished military graduate and was commissioned as an Army artillery officer. He was also president of The Scabbard & Blade Military Fraternity, a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and the Glee Club.