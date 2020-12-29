Joseph L. Watkins Jr. -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- Joseph L. Watkins Jr. of Carolina Gardens, West Columbia, passed away peacefully on the Oncology Unit of Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia.

Joe graduated from the University of South Carolina in business administration June 4, 1966. Joe was an accountant at McKesson & Robbins Drug Company.

Joseph L. Watkins Jr. was the son of Joseph L. Watkins Sr. and Julia Elizabeth Jones Watkins of North and Hartsville. He is survived by brother, Thomas Daniel Watkins; and sisters, Ethel Elizabeth Watkins Derrick and Annie Sue W. Mack and E.B. Mack Jr.

A private memorial service will be held in Riverside Cemetery in North.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.