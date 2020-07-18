Joseph L. Miller -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Joseph L. Miller, 59, of 485 Frederick St., Orangeburg.

Mr. Miller passed away Monday, July 13, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18.

The family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his sister, Mrs. Albertha Frazier, at 803-937-6183, 803-387-2358, 803-347-1336, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

