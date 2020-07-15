Joseph L. Miller -- Orangeburg
Joseph L. Miller

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Joseph L. Miller, 59, of 485 Fredrick St., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family request that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his sister, Mrs. Albertha Frazier, at 803-937-6183, 803-387-2358, 803-347-1336, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg,.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

