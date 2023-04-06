ORANGEBURG - Joseph L. Keitt, 85, of 1655 Irvin St., Orangeburg, SC, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Edisto Post Acute.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 2:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the residence of Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman-Keitt, 505 Bayne St., Orangeburg, SC, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Funeral services will be on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Victory Tabernacle Paw, at 3:30 p.m. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, with military honors.

