Joseph 'Joey' William Stack -- Orangeburg

Joey was born on April 6, 1968, in Orangeburg, the son of the late David N. Stack and the late Alice Jean McGugan. He graduated from Bowman High School class of 1986. He went on to marry Melissa “Lisa” Stack on March 25, 1989. Joey was a hard-working truck driver with Orangeburg Redi Mix for almost 27 years where he developed many friendships. He never met a stranger and was loyal to anyone that he loved. Joey loved “his girls” (his wife and daughter), and always wanted to make sure that they were loved and taken care of. He was “one of a kind” and was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him.