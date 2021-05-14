Joseph ‘Joey’ Royal Delk -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joseph “Joey” Royal Delk, 62, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He was a son of the late George Roddy and Ida Hutto Delk.

He was born on Dec. 26, 1958, in Bamberg. He lived most of his life in Orangeburg as an accomplished mechanic for more than 40 years, many of those with Jeffcoat Auto Sales.

Surviving are his brother, George Allen Delk (Lawanda) of Denmark; sister, Dondra Delk Goff of Chapin; niece, Harriett V. Wise (Alan) of Aiken; nephews, R. Allen Goff Jr. (Martha) of Columbia, Stacey Delk of Barnwell and Ashley Weber (Mindy) of Orlando, FL.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Rita Day of Aiken and Carol “Tootsie” Weber of Fort Myers, Florida; as well as nephews, G. Wesley Goff of Columbia and Bryan Delk of Branchville.

The family would like to thank Cindy Dyches Owen of Orangeburg for providing Joey with care and happiness in his last years.

A celebration of life will be held at Salem Methodist Church fellowship hall at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, in Hilda.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.