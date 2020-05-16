Joseph 'Joey' Allen Thomas -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joseph “Joey” Allen Thomas, 48, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Joseph was preceded in death by a sister, Mona Lisa Thomas.
Survivors include his mother, Martha (Mark) Kennemore; father, Johnny Nathan Thomas; brothers, Gerald Thomas and Johnny Parker; aunts, uncles and a number of cousins; best friend, Anthony Golston; and two special friends, Cindi Dempsey and Marie Scott New.
