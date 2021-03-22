Joseph "Joe" Furman Worrell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joseph "Joe" Furman Worrell of Orangeburg passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg. Dr. Kimmett Lott will be officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with military honors. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Charlie Inabinet, Mills Goodlett, Louis Morgan, Don Hughes, James Sanford and Henry Burnette.

Joe was born on Jan. 4, 1941, in Greenville. He was the son of the late William B. Worrell and the late Helen B. Worrell. He served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Yosemite, USS Grand Canyon and the USS Arcadia. Joe loved coaching T-ball. He was a die-hard U.S.C. Gamecock fan.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, William “Bill” Worrell.