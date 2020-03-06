Joseph Jenkins -- Orangeburg
Joseph Jenkins -- Orangeburg

Joseph Jenkins

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Jenkins, 96, of Orangeburg, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Jericho Baptist Church, 2965 McAlhaney Road, Branchville, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Francis Rivers is officiating.

Mr. Jenkins transitioned on Sunday, March 1, at Pruitt Health of Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6.

Friends may call at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

