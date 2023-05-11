GREENWOOD - Joseph "Jack" Nates Blanton Jr., 86, of Greenwood, husband of Marolyn Shaw Blanton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home. Born May 15, 1936, in Orangeburg, SC, he was the son of the late Annie Laurie Brodie and Joseph Nates Blanton, Sr. He was a 1954 graduate of Orangeburg High School and a 1958 graduate of Wofford College with a degree in Business Administration. Jack was a US Army Veteran and was employed with First National Bank, now South State Bank, as Senior Vice President and Comptroller, until retiring in 2000.

Jack was passionate about those with special needs and served as a chairman of the Orangeburg County Board of Special Needs and Disabilities. After moving to Greenwood following retirement, he was very supportive and grateful for the love and care that the Burton Center showed to their oldest daughter, Marian Ann, and others with special needs.

Jack was an avid golfer and was known for joking and kidding with everyone around him. Jack also loved his Lord and family. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Orangeburg, for many years, and was one of the youngest men of the church to be ordained as a deacon. He was an active member of the Orangeburg Lion's Club and served as President and Secretary-Treasurer. When Jack and Marolyn moved to Greenwood, he joined South Main Street Baptist Church and the Martin Moore Sunday School Class. He also a member of the Greenwood Lions Club, serving as Secretary. In 2014, Jack was presented the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for dedicated humanitarian service, the Lions Club's highest international award.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 62 years are daughters, Marian Ann Blanton and Lynn Blanton Rust and husband, Kevin, of Greenwood; granddaughters, Laura Ann Rust of Greenwood and Carrie Elizabeth Rust of Gallatin, TN; nieces, Rebecca Esslinger and husband, Bob, of Lexington; and Kathy Restel and husband, Greg, of Savannah, GA; and nephew, Lee Shaw and wife, Tracy, of Gilbert.

A private graveside service will be held Friday morning, May 12, at Sunnyside Cemetery in Orangeburg. The family will receive friends on Friday evening at South Main Street Baptist Church, Greenwood, in the Connecting Place from 5 - 7 pm. Memorials may be made to South Main Street Baptist Church, 1000 Main Street South, Greenwood, SC 29646, or Burton Center, 2605 Highway 72-221 East, Greenwood, SC 29649.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com. Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Blanton family with arrangements.