Joseph Hampton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Deacon Joseph Hampton, 76, of 2651 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Old Elloree Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. James Cromartie is officiating.

Deacon Hampton passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Angelina Whaley Hampton, 2651 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 8 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

