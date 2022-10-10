Joseph Hampton -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Deacon Joseph Hampton, 76, of 2651 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Angelina Whaley Hampton, 2651 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, from 3 to 8 p.m. daily or at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions, and wear a mask when visiting the residence.

