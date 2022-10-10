 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joseph Hampton -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Deacon Joseph Hampton, 76, of 2651 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family will receive friends at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Angelina Whaley Hampton, 2651 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, from 3 to 8 p.m. daily or at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions, and wear a mask when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News