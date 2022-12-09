 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joseph Glover Jr.

ORANGEBURG — The funeral service Mr. Joseph Glover Jr., 81, of Orangeburg will be held 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. All attendees must wear a mask. Interment will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Mr. Glover will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

Mr. Glover passed away on Dec. 2, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Glover, and many other relatives.

Viewing will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit the residence and contact the funeral home.

