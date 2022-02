BAMBERG -- Mr. Joseph Gamble, 85, of 71 Pharmacy St., passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 12, at Capernaum Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.