{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph Funchess

Joseph Funchess

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Joseph "Joe" Funchess, 87, of 2741 Old Cameron Road, will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at New Light United Methodist Church, 3100 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Omar Juma Pazi is officiating.

Mr. Funchess will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Funchess passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Jeanette M. Funchess, 2741 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg or the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments