ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Joseph Funchess, 87, of 2741 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Jeanette M. Funchess, 2741 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

