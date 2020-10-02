Joseph Felder Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Felder Jr., 58, of 870 Stilton Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor James Brown is officiating.

Mr. Felder passed away Monday, Sept. 21, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Darlene Felder, 870 Stilton Road, Orangeburg, via telephone at 803-878-3126, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

