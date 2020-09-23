Joseph Felder Jr. -- Orangeburg

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Joseph Felder Jr., 58, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Darlene Felder, 870 Stilton Road, Orangeburg, (803 878-3126), or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.