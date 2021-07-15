Joseph Ephriam -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Mr. Joseph Ephriam, 57, of Blackville, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, in Blackville Cemetery, Blackville, with interment to follow. The Rev. Floyd Hughes is officiating.

Mr. Ephriam passed away Wednesday, July 7, in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the funeral home.

Friends and family may call the residence of his brother, Mike Ephriam, 531 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.