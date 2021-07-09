Joseph Ephriam -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Joseph Ephriam, 57, of Blackville, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends and family may call the residence of his brother, Mike Ephriam, 531 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com