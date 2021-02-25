Joseph Eldridge Evans -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Joseph Eldridge Evans, 74, of Bamberg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, after a brief illness.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church, 85 North St., Bamberg. The Rev. Tyler Spinner will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. at Word of Life Pentecostal Holiness Church prior to the memorial service.

Mr. Evans was born May 11, 1946, in Beaufort County. He was the son of the late Laurie Eugene Evans and the late Reta Lucille Mixon. He was retired from the Bamberg Board of Public Works after 33 years as a lead lineman. Mr. Evans was predeceased by two grandsons, Kevin Stokes and Dustin Evans.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Jane Crocker Evans; sons, Joe Evans,Jr. (Rebecca) and Robbie E. Evans (Stephanie); daughter, June Stokes; four grandchildren, Dillon Evans (Kellie), Logan Evans (Amber), Tori Evans and Katie Stokes; two great-grandchildren, Callie Evans and Lydia Evans; and sister, Mary Jane Trent.

Memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home Inc., 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

