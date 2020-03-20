Joseph E. ‘Buster’ Counts Sr. -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- The family of Joseph E. “Buster” Counts Sr., 91, of Springfield, has requested that friends join them for a graveside funeral service at noon Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the Springfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be given to Emanuel Community Church, 912 Springfield Road, Springfield, SC 29146.
A family service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, in the Folk Funeral Home chapel, Williston.
Buster passed away Wednesday, March 18.
Born in Springfield, he was the son of the late Luther Counts and Louise Fanning Counts and was the widower of Eleanor Hallman Counts.
Survivors include his daughter, Pamela “Pam” Carroll of Williston; a son, Joseph E. ”Joey” Counts Jr. of Springfield; grandchildren Kerry (Kevin) Watson, George (Cecily) Carroll Jr., Jennifer Elma Counts and Joseph Zachery Counts; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Carol Counts Stroman of Orangeburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Counts Corbett.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who have shown so much care, kindness, love and compassion to Buster.
