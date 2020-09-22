 Skip to main content
Joseph Dinkins -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Joseph Dinkins, 34, died.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19. You may contact his mother, Betty Dinkins, at 803-347-7296.

