Joseph Davis Jr. -- EutAWVILLE

EUTAWVILLE -- Graveside services for Joseph Davis Jr., 78, of 1467 County Line Road, Eutawville, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Heyden Hill Cemetery, Addidas Road, Eutawville.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

COVID-19 protocols are in place for the visitation and service, requiring a mask/face covering, social distancing and hand sanitizer.

