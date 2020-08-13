Joseph Davis Jr. -- EutAWVILLE

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUTAWVILLE -- Graveside services for Joseph Davis Jr., 78, of 1467 County Line Road, Eutawville, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Heyden Hill Cemetery, Addidas Road, Eutawville.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home of Holly Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshallfuneralhome.com.

COVID-19 protocols are in place for the visitation and service, requiring a mask/face covering, social distancing and hand sanitizer.

