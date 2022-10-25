Joseph Dance -- Neeses

NEESES -- The funeral service for Mr. Joseph Dance of 460 Drag Strip Road, Neeses, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at New Light United Methodist Church, Orangeburg.

Mr. Dance passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa W. Kennerly-Dance of the home; a daughter, Treana Simpson Hooper of Bloomfield, New Jersey; and many other loving relatives.

Public viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the New Light Trustee Fund, 3100 Neeses Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Friends may visit at the residence from 4 to 8 p.m. daily. Friends may also contact the funeral home.