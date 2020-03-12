Joseph Curtis Carter --0 Neeses

NEESES -- Joseph Curtis Carter, 73, of Neeses, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Neeses Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Daryl Boyleston officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
Mr. Carter was born in Orangeburg County, the son of the late Curtis L. and Virginia Phillips Carter.
Survivors include two brothers, Jacob Carter and Donald (Lydia) Carter.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, one hour before the funeral at graveside.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Joseph Carter, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 14
Graveside Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Neeses Cemetery
471 Henry Rd.
Neeses, SC 29107
471 Henry Rd.
Neeses, SC 29107
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Visitation begins.
Mar 14
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Neeses Baptist Church
6412 Savannah Highway
Neeses, SC 29112
6412 Savannah Highway
Neeses, SC 29112
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.