Joseph Curtis Carter --0 Neeses

NEESES -- Joseph Curtis Carter, 73, of Neeses, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Neeses Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Daryl Boyleston officiating.

Mr. Carter was born in Orangeburg County, the son of the late Curtis L. and Virginia Phillips Carter.

Survivors include two brothers, Jacob Carter and Donald (Lydia) Carter.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, one hour before the funeral at graveside.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Service information

Mar 14
Graveside Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Neeses Cemetery
471 Henry Rd.
Neeses, SC 29107
Mar 14
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
2:00PM
Neeses Baptist Church
6412 Savannah Highway
Neeses, SC 29112
