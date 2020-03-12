Joseph Curtis Carter --0 Neeses

NEESES -- Joseph Curtis Carter, 73, of Neeses, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Neeses Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Daryl Boyleston officiating.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Carter was born in Orangeburg County, the son of the late Curtis L. and Virginia Phillips Carter.

Survivors include two brothers, Jacob Carter and Donald (Lydia) Carter.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, one hour before the funeral at graveside.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Joseph Carter , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Neeses Cemetery

471 Henry Rd.

Neeses, SC 29107 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Visitation begins. Neeses Baptist Church

6412 Savannah Highway

Neeses, SC 29112 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.