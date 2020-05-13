Joseph Coppedge -- Orangeburg

Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

ORANGEBURG -- Joseph Coppedge, 81, of 135 Harrison Drive, Orangeburg, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at The Oaks following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.