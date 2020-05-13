Joseph Coppedge -- Orangeburg
Joseph Coppedge -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Joseph Coppedge, 81, of 135 Harrison Drive, Orangeburg, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at The Oaks following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

