Joseph Carson Davis -- Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE -- Joseph Carson Davis, 35, of Simpsonville, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away in his home on May 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Carson was the son of Kieran and Glenn Dias of Orangeburg and Jimmy Davis of Leesville. Carson graduated with honors from Orangeburg Preparatory Schools in 2004 and then attended Presbyterian College where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in economics. After graduating from PC Carson attended Clemson University where he received his Master of Science in management.

Carson held the position of CEO and Managing Director of bu:st LLC until his passing. Loved and respected by all who knew him, a Celebration of Life Service for friends and family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lucky Pup Rescue or the St. Francis Eastside Cancer Center.

Lucky Pup Rescue- luckypuprescuesc.com

St. Francis Cancer Center- 104 Innovation Drive; Greenville, SC 29607