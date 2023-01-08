Joseph Cannon Green Jr. -- St. Matthews

JC was born on Jan. 17, 1946, to the late Joseph C. Green Sr. and Flora B. Green. He was a proud Army Ranger and was a Vietnam veteran. He owned North 301 Recycling for over 20 years, and he also worked at Black's Jewelry as a repairman in Orangeburg. He also had a love for fishing his entire life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. Green Sr. and Flora B. Green; and a son, Joseph “Joey” C. Green III.