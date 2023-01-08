Joseph Cannon Green Jr. -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Joseph Cannon Green Jr., lovingly known as “JC,” 76, of St. Matthews, passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023.
JC was born on Jan. 17, 1946, to the late Joseph C. Green Sr. and Flora B. Green. He was a proud Army Ranger and was a Vietnam veteran. He owned North 301 Recycling for over 20 years, and he also worked at Black's Jewelry as a repairman in Orangeburg. He also had a love for fishing his entire life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. Green Sr. and Flora B. Green; and a son, Joseph “Joey” C. Green III.
JC leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Carolyn Salley Green; son, John Barry Green; twin daughters, Renee Green, Jennifer Green (Jason Flowers); sister, Mitzi Green; a special nephew, Weston Wooten, who also served in the armed forces as a United States Marine; and several additional nephews.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
