June 12, 1944 - March 25, 2023

Joseph Brown (Little Joe) was born June 12, 1944. He was the son of the late James Brown and Estelle Brown. On Saturday, March 25, 2023, he received his Wings.

Special memories will be cherished by his only daughter, Jolisa Brown; and one granddaughter, Maliyah J. Brown; one sister, Ms. Christine Blands of Florida; one cousin, they were raised together as brothers, Isaiah (Octavia) Holman; and a host of nieces, nephews, and Friends.

The Celebration Of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at First Baptist Church. Interment will be Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery.