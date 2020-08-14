Joseph 'Boweevil' Pinckney -- St. Matthews

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Joseph "Boweevil" Pinckney will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery, Old State Road, St. Matthews, with Minister Charlie Johnson Jr. officiating.

Services are limited to 50 people with COVID-19 protocols in place to include facial coverings and social distancing.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. Facial coverings are required for entry.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

