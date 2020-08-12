You have permission to edit this article.
Joseph ‘Boll Weevil’ Pinckney -- St. Matthews
Joseph ‘Boll Weevil’ Pinckney -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Joseph “Boll Weevil” Pinckney 58, of 152 Hollyberry Lane, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

