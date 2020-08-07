Joseph Ayers Jr. -- Laurel Hill, N.C.

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

LAUREL HILL, N.C. -- Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Ayers Jr., 68, of 9521 3rd Ave., Laurel Hill, N.C., will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Believer's Christian Center, North Carolina, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Orangeburg.