Joseph Ayers Jr. -- Laurel Hill, N.C.
LAUREL HILL, N.C. -- Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Ayers Jr., 68, of 9521 3rd Ave., Laurel Hill, N.C., will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Believer's Christian Center, North Carolina, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Ayers passed away Friday, July 31, in Laurinburg, N.C.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to wwww.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

