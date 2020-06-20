Jonathan Sharrow -- Orangeburg
Jonathan Sharrow -- Orangeburg

Jonathan Sharrow

ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services will be held for Mr. Jonathan Sharrow, 62, of 1223 Hodson Drive, Orangeburg.

Mr. Sharrow passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Geneva Haigler Sharrow, 1223 Hodson Drive, Orangeburg, between the hours of noon and 7:30 p.m. daily, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

