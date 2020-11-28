Jonathan Dale Kearse -- Olar

At the time of his passing, he was working on one of the many electronics projects or repair jobs that he had assisted friends with over the years. A 1986 graduate of Clemson University with an electrical technology degree, Jon spent most of his career in the field of mobile communications in which he was well-respected for his technical expertise. But even at a very young age he was best known for his willingness to help folks in his spare time with repair projects and in many cases invented new ways to solve their mechanical problems. He was also known throughout the years to always greet family and friends with a smile on his face and a welcoming attitude.