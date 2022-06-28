 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jometa W. Brunson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Jometa W. Brunson, of 122 Muller St., transitioned June 22, 2022, at the Methodist Oaks.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with Dec. Jamie Brunson presiding.

Interment to follow.

Public visitation will be held for 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Mask required.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com

