ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mrs. Jometa W. Brunson, formerly of 127 Muller St., who transitioned to her Heavenly home on June 22, 2022 at The Oaks.

Arrangements, entrusted to Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg, are pending and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may call the funeral home until further notice.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.