Joicy Bell Neal -- Harleyville

HARLEYVILLE -- Joicy Bell Neal, 88, of Harleyville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Dorchester Cemetery, Infinity Road, Dorchester.