 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joicy Bell Neal -- Harleyville
0 comments

Joicy Bell Neal -- Harleyville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARLEYVILLE -- Joicy Bell Neal, 88, of Harleyville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Dorchester Cemetery, Infinity Road, Dorchester.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News