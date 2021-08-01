Johnsie Cameron McDaniel Faith -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Johnsie Cameron McDaniel Faith, 78, of Elloree, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her residence.

The viewing and visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree. Private burial will be at a later date in Gardens of Faith Cemetery, Baltimore, Maryland.

Mrs. Faith was born June 6, 1943, in High Point, North Carolina. She was the daughte of the late John Cameron McDaniel and the late Lucy Helen Brigman McDaniel. Mrs. Faith was the widow of Frederick Oliver Faith. Before retirement, she was employed as a medical secretary.

Mrs. Faith is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Ann Bryant, Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, and Mary Catherine Conway, of Elloree; one son, Brian Lee Faith, Baltimore, Maryland; nine granchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Edna Morgan of Baltimore, Catherine Cox, also of Baltimore, Marian Thomas, of Dallastown, Pennsylvania, and Betty Kernan of Vance.

Friends may call at her residence on Park Ridge Road, Elloree.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.