Johnny Wilson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Wilson, 58, of 611 Dusty Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Bethea Cemetery. The Rev. Frank Thompson is officiating.

Mr. Wilson passed away Monday, Nov. 9, at Summerville Medical Center, Summerville.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.

Friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Brenda Wilson, 611 Dusty Drive, Orangeburg. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone, at 803-539-0878, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

