Johnny 'Troy' Ravenell -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Johnny "Troy" Ravenell, 40, of 1324 Bonner Avenue, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 8749 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with interment to follow. The Rev. Desimond Antley and the Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant Sr. are officiating.

Mr. Ravenell passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, in Santee.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec, 3, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-854-4452 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.