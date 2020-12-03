 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnny 'Troy' Ravenell -- Santee
0 comments

Johnny 'Troy' Ravenell -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Johnny "Troy" Ravenell, 40, of 1324 Bonner Avenue, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 8749 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, with interment to follow. The Rev. Desimond Antley and the Rev. Dr. D.L. Grant Sr. are officiating.

Mr. Ravenell passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, in Santee.

Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec, 3, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you do not visit residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone at 803-854-4452 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News