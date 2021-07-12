 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnny Tracy -- Round O
0 comments

Johnny Tracy -- Round O

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROUND O -- The funeral service for Johnny Tracy, 59 of Round O, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Little Rock Holiness Church in Cottageville, with Brother Bobby Creel officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home

On-line condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News