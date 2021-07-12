Johnny Tracy -- Round O

ROUND O -- The funeral service for Johnny Tracy, 59 of Round O, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Little Rock Holiness Church in Cottageville, with Brother Bobby Creel officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.
