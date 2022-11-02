CORDOVA – Funeral services for Attorney Johnny Simpson, 74, of 122 Nadine Lane Cordova, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

He died Oct. 28 at Calhoun Convalescent Center.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Attorney Johnny Simpson was born on Jan. 11, 1948, in Orangeburg County, the son of the late Mrs. Ruth Simpson Seabrooks and the late John Simpson Jr. He entered into eternal rest on Oct. 28, 2022 at Calhoun Convalescent Center in St. Matthews, following an extended illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Frances McCloud, Ellen Mosely, Lillie R. Spells and Beatrice Blount.

Johnny graduated from G.W. Carver High School, Cope, in 1966 as class valedictorian. Attorney Simpson received a bachelor's degree in history and a master's degree in rehabilitative counseling from South Carolina State University. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina School of Law. Johnny was baptized at an early age at Edisto Baptist Church in Orangeburg. He was a professional member of the Orangeburg Bar Association, American Bar Association, Richland County Bar, South Carolina Bar Association, Columbia's Lawyer's Association and the South Carolina Black Lawyers Association.

Johnny's community interests included being chairperson of the Emergency Storehouse Board and board member of the Orangeburg County Public Defender's Board. He has received numerous awards including Boss of the Year by the Orangeburg Legal Secretaries Association, Boss of the Year by the American Business Women's Association, Legal Services Lawyer of the Year by the South Carolina Bar Association, nominee for Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year. He was also featured in Jet Magazine as a recipient of Who's Who in American Law.

Before joining the legal field, Johnny was employed at the Department of Social Services as a social worker. He also held various positions as teacher and counselor throughout the state and out of state. Attorney Simpson worked at Palmetto Legal Services for numerous years. He joined Palmetto Legal Services as a law clerk in 1981. He also worked as a staff attorney in the Orangeburg office before becoming the executive director. In 2002, he went into private practice in Orangeburg, where he served the community for many years until his health began to fail. Johnny was also a member of Omega Psi Phi, Epsilon Omega Chapter.

He leaves to cherish fond memories a son, Mr. Kelvin (Letoya) Walker; grandson, Charles I. Walker; a brother, Mr. Franklin (Doris) Simpson; a sister, Ms. Catherine Simpson-Green; brother-in-law, Mr. James Spells; an uncle, the Rev. James (Emma) Simpson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. An Omega Psi Phi Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Beulah Refuge Tabernacle Church.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guest due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.