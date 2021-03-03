Johnny ‘Pap' Britt

ST. GEORGE – The funeral service for Mr. Johnny “Pap” Britt, 90, of 207 Alonzo St., will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at St. Mark Baptist Church, St. George, with the Rev. Harold Green officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.