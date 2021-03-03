 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnny ‘Pap Britt -- St. George
0 comments

Johnny ‘Pap Britt -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Johnny ‘Pap' Britt

ST. GEORGE – The funeral service for Mr. Johnny “Pap” Britt, 90, of 207 Alonzo St., will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at St. Mark Baptist Church, St. George, with the Rev. Harold Green officiating.

Friends may call the residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News