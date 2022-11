Johnny Odom

ELKO -- Mr. Johnny Odom, 75, of 300 Rosemary St., Elko, passed Nov. 6, 2022, at Doctor's Hospital of Augusta, Georgia.

Funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Dash's Funeral Home Chapel in Blackville. Burial will be in Elko Cemetery in Elko.

Friends are invited to visit the residence to extend condolences. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashfh.com.