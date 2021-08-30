 Skip to main content
Johnny Lowe Sr. -- Orangeburg
Johnny Lowe Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Johnny Lowe Sr., 89, of 939 Nance St., died Aug. 28, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be receiving guests at the residence.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

Please adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

