Johnny Lee McMillian -- Holly Hill
HOLLY HILL -- It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Johnny Lee McMillian of Holly Hill.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Johnson-McMillian Cemetery.

