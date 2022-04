ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Johnny Lee Jones, 75, of 2928 Bethune Way, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at NHC Healthcare-Parklane, Columbia..

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.